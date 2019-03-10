Badla Unplugged: Episode 3 sees Amitabh Bachchan discuss his character, solve puzzles with Shah Rukh Khan

In the third episode of Badla Unplugged, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan engaged in humorous banter which involved Sr Bachchan sharing anecdotes about the film and solving riddles with Shah Rukh.

Badla, which features Amitabh, has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles. The Unplugged series is part of the film's unique promotional strategies.

Beginning the chat with a character insight, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he plays Badal Gupta in the film. Gupta, a competent retired lawyer who takes up Taapsee's case. "My character hasn’t lost any case in his 40 years of career,” added Bachchan. This statement immediately provoked Shah Rukh to ask Bachchan how many riddles he would be able to solve, especially since he declared his character's immense prowess as a lawyer.

Bachchan stated that he enjoyed watching documentaries based on history and suspense-thriller movies. The actor said that once he saw Badla's script, he was sure of the audience positively reacting to the film. Bachchan jokingly also called Sujoy Ghosh the most irritating person on sets since he would often make Bachchan repeat his dialogues several times.

The episode ended on a poetic note when Bachchan recited one of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s popular poems 'Gudiya'.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Badla is co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 16:25:12 IST