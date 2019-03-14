You are here:

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's thriller earns Rs 3.55 crore on Day 6

FP Staff

Mar 14, 2019 11:42:03 IST

Sujoy Ghosh's edge-of-the-seat thriller Badla has been raking in big bucks at the box office. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the film is still going strong on Day 6. Badla earned Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, Rs 3.85 crore on Tuesday and Rs 3.55 crore on Wednesday.

Trade analysts write that the film's content has been the main factor bringing audience to cinemas. The total collection now stands at Rs 34.35 crore.

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Badla. Screenshot from YouTube

It was previously reported that the film has also surpassed the weekend business of Pink and 102 Not Out. Trade analysts had also said that good word-of-mouth has converted into massive footfalls in the film during the weekend, despite competition from the latest MCU offering Captain Marveland family entertainers Total Dhamaal and Luka Chuppi, which are in their third and second week of release respectively. Over the weekend, the Badla had found traction not only in the metro cities but also in tier-2 and 3 cities.

Badla is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo. Bachchan plays Badal Gupta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has not lose a case in more than 40 years. Pannu's character, who believes she has been framed for murder, becomes his new client.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 11:43:20 IST

