Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn's comedy mints Rs 134 cr, expected to grow over weekend

Total Dhamaal, the multi-starrer comedy film featuring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi among others, is having a smashing run at the box office. The third film in the Dhamaal franchise and has become the highest-grossing film in the series. The film's collection stands at Rs 134.30 crore.

Film trade analyst took to Twitter to announce that the revenue is expected to grow over the weekend despite new releases in Badla and Captain Marvel.

#TotalDhamaal continues its steady run at mass circuits/single screens, despite #CaptainMarvel eating into the revenue... Expected to grow on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 134.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Although the film garnered overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, who claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it has been able to impress family audiences. Total Dhamaal follows a group of conmen who constantly try to outwit one another to secure their loot. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film opened in theaters on 22 February. Total Dhamaal brings actors Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 14:29:45 IST