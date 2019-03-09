Badla: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's crime thriller leaked by piracy website Tamil Rockers

Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, has been leaked online just a day after its release in theatres. Online piracy website Tamilrockers have been identified as the culprit, reports the Indian Express.

The piracy website is infamous for releasing a long list of big budget movies. Tamilrockers was also responsible for leaking Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh's Tamil romantic drama Dev, Zoya Akhtar's musical Gully Boy and Arun Vijay's Thadam, among others. Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ site.

Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla brings back Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu together on the silver screens after Pink. It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo.

Bachchan plays Badal Gupta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has not lose a case in more than 40 years. Pannu's character believes she has been framed for murder, becomes his new client.

A few weeks ago, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it's a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 12:45:50 IST