Bad Trip trailer: Eric André, Tiffany Haddish star in prank-filled road trip film

Eric André, Tiffany Haddish, and Lil Rel Howery star in a new prank movie called Bad Trip. The film is about a cross-country road trip that goes wrong, while the trailer shows how André, Haddish, & co. pull pranks on unsuspecting non-actors.

These pranks include stunts such as breaking into a police car, getting stuck inside a portable toilet, crashing a car, trying to click a selfie with a gorilla in a zoo and hanging a person over the ledge of a roof.

Bad Trip is directed by Kitao Sakurai, who worked with Andre previously on his Adult Swim series The Eric Andre Show, and produced by David Bernad (The Mule), Andre, Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and Jeff Tremaine.

The film was originally supposed to have its world premiere at the cancelled 2020 SXSW Film Festival and was previously set for a theatrical release.

André, who co-wrote this film’s screenplay, talks about pitching sketch ideas to Tremaine in an interview to Esquire. Tremaine told him there needed to be some connective tissue in the story, and this was André’s reaction: “I’d never written a story, I’m not fucking Aaron Sorkin. I don’t know any of that shit. I’m just a joke writer. Story? Why is everybody hell-bent on story? Who gives a shit. And then I realized the importance of a story. I basically had to educate myself.”)

Bad Trip will be out on Netflix on 26 March. The streamer acquired the global rights to Bad Trip nearly a year ago from Orion Pictures.