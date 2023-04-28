Cast: Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin Qureshi, Saswata Chatterjee, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Language: Hindi

Rajkumar Santoshi is one of the most versatile filmmakers in the entertainment industry and has nailed almost every genre like a boss. While his action flicks like Ghayal, Ghatak and Khakee hold a special place in every moviegoer’s heart, Andaz Apna Apna and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani are stress-busters for cinegoers. Apart from that Santoshi’s The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Halla Bol, Pukar, Lajja, Damini and others have made a mark in the genres of patriotism and social issues.

Now, talking about his latest flick Bad Boy, it takes you back to the 90s-era films, where our hero (Namashi Chakraborty) has failed in college, hangs out with his idle friends and is completely dependent on his father. On the other hand, the leading lady (Amrin Qureshi) is a studious, scholar and a ideal daughter of the house. Her father (Saswata Chatterjee) is a strict person, who gives her a high-standard and high-quality lifestyle but doesn’t allow her to enjoy small-small things like having a chaat at the road stall or enjoying the rain on the streets. This bucket list gets fulfilled due to our hero and as expected this process leads to the bloom of a love story between the duo.

But of course, the father doesn’t want a boy, who won’t be able to give his daughter a great lifestyle like him. So, he gives him a challenge that for a month he will pay all the bills of his house without choosing any wrong way or borrowing money from friends.

Will our lead hero complete the challenge successfully or give up due to obstacles bombarded by the heroine’s father? Well, for that you have to watch Bad Boy on the silver screen.

Undoubtedly, the story is predictable and usual but what keeps it floating is the screenplay and writing, which are filled with hilarious comical lines performed supremely by Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Johny Lever. Namashi and Amrin have great screen presence and as newcomers, they put out their best and shine in some of the critical scenes and sequences. The music album composed by Himesh Reshammiya is peppy and hummable but not memorable like his previous ones.

With Rajkumar Santoshi’s signature touch, Bad Boy is a decent entertainer, which has the potential to attract the college-going audience.

Rating: 2.5 (out of 5 stars)

Bad Boy is playing in cinemas

