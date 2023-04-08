Mithun Chakraborty‘s son Namashi is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Bad Boy that releases on April 28 in cinemas. In an interview with ETimes, he spoke about his father’s early days of struggle despite a successful and acclaimed debut, fetching him a National award.

He revealed, “Amitabh Bachchan once saw my father sitting in this tempo with the production people and he pulled up his car. He asked, ‘You are Mithun, from Mrigayaa? You are that actor? He said, ‘Yes, Bachchan saab.” He further revealed Bachchan was shocked to know Chakraborty didn’t own a car.

“Something triggered in Mr Bachchan and he said, ‘Come in my car, I’ll drop you to your location.’ For a National Award-winning actor, who was treated like a newcomer, the biggest superstar makes you sit in his car and drops you to the location. So the friendship is from those days. The association has been for about 45 years now,” he added.

The duo has worked together in films like Ganga Jamuna Saraswati and Agneepath.

