BadBoy: Rajkumar Santoshi wraps shooting of romcom, starring Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin Qureshi, in 60 days

It's a wrap for filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's rom-com BadBoy, the makers announced on 1 August (Thursday). Santoshi is known for films such as Ghayal, Andaz Apna Apna, Khakee and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

The shooting of the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi and producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin, completed in 60 days. The debutantes were selected after several rounds of auditions. Before filming began, the actors also had to undergo acting workshops.

The film went on floors on 18 May and was shot in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The team will now "shoot few songs in abroad over the upcoming days," the press release from the makers read. BadBoy is produced by Inbox Pictures.

Santoshi had previously said that they were eyeing for a Diwali release. Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh too have booked the same date.

Santoshi's most recent film is the 2013 action comedy Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. The film featured Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz, and was loosely based on Guru starring Mithun, Sridevi, Shakti Kapoor.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 19:21:39 IST