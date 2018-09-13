You are here:

Baazaar, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte's stock-market themed thriller, to release on 26 October

Baazaar, the thriller based on stock markets, has finally got a release date after frequent delays. Producer Nikkhil Advani took to his official Twitter handle to announce the release on 26 October.

The film features Saif Ali Khan in the lead and is being directed by Gauravv K Chawla. Baazaar also stars debutant actor Rohan Mehra, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

As reported earlier, Saif will be seen putting his rapping skills to test in the film, alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. Baazaar also features a special dance number by Indo-Morocco-Canadian actress Nora Fatehi. The dancer came on-board after the remarkable success of Advani and Fatehi's joint collaboration on Satyameva Jayate.

The film has been jointly written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh.

Baazaar is produced by Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and will be presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KYTA Productions.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 16:23 PM