Saif Ali Khan to make his rapping debut alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in upcoming thriller Bazaar

Musician and rapper Honey Singh will be returning to Bollywood after what seems like a short hiatus with Saif Ali Khan’s next, Bazaar. The Nikhil Advani production will see Saif Ali Khan turn rapper in collaboration with composer-singer Honey Singh known for delivering big Bollywood hits like 'Lungi Dance', reports Mumbai Mirror.

Bazaar, set in the backdrop of the stock market, will see Khan play a street smart businessman called Nawaab, and is directed by debutante Gauravv K Chawla. The movie will see late actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan also make his acting debut. The song Khan and Singh are collaborating on is said to be a racy Punjabi rock number composed by the rapper, and will draw on Saif’s natural talent as a guitarist for the background score. Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte, who are also in the lead cast of the movie, will feature in the song, which is set to be shot in May, as per the same report.

Khan was one of the first Bollywood stars to get featured in a Honey Singh track, with 'Main Sharabi' in the 2012 movie Cocktail. Soon, the singer debuted with original music composed for big Bollywood productions such as Chennai Express, Race 2, Kick and most recently, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He is also credited with the rise of Punjabi and rap music in mainstream Bollywood with singers such as Badshah and Raftar.

Saif Ali Khan too had dabbled in playback when he lent his voice and strummed the guitar for 'Khamma Ghani' with Papon in the 2014 movie Happy Ending.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 13:23 PM