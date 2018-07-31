You are here:

Saif Ali Khan dismisses reports claiming he had arguments with Baazaar director Nikkhil Advani

Saif Ali Khan has dismissed reports that he and Baazaar director Nikkhil Advani had any argument over the release of the film.

The film has faced delays and there were reports that the actor, who was recently seen in Netflix show Sacred Games, was upset with that.

But in a statement, Saif's spokesperson denied that he and Advani had any fallout. "The rumours floating are ridiculous. Everyone is excited about the film (Baazaar) and the way it's shaped up. There was no argument whatsoever as Nikkhil Advani and Saif Ali Khan are friends and share a great equation over the years," the spokesperson said in a statement.

As reported earlier, Saif will be seen putting his rapping skills to test in the film, alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Set against the backdrop of share market, the film features Saif in the role of a businessman. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh.

Baazaar would be the first time that Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra will be seen on the silver screen, as reported earlier. The film is jointly written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh.

Emmay Entertainment, Motion Pictures LLP and Kyta Productions are bankrolling the project.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 17:44 PM