Baazaar: Anand Pandit acquires theatrical rights to Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte's upcoming thriller

FP Staff

Sep,27 2018 13:40:32 IST

Producer Anand Pandit has acquired the theatrical rights of the crime thriller, Baazaar. Pandit has distributed films like John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate and recently Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He has also produced films like Sarkar 3 and Missing.

Saif Ali Khan in the first look of Baazaar. Twitter

Bazaar star Saif Ali Khan as Shakun Kothari, Chitrangada Singh as Mandira, his wife and Radhika Apte as Priya Malhotra. Baazaar will also mark the debut of Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Indo-Morocco-Canadian actor Nora Fatehi will also feature in a special dance number after her performance in Satyameva Jayate's song 'Dilbar'

"I am quite fascinated with the story of Baazaar. Saif is one of our most accomplished actors. I am happy to be associated with Baazaar and look forward to audiences enjoying it as well," said Pandit in a statement. Produced by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Gauravv K Chawla, the film revolves around stock trading and the share market. It has been jointly written by Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh

Distributed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Panorama Studios and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures in association with Kyta Productions and B4U Enteratinment and Emmay Entratinment, Baazaar releases worldwide on 26 October.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 13:40 PM

