Baazaar: Trailer of Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh's film to be unveiled at Bombay Stock Exchange

Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte's thriller based on stock markets, Baazaar, is scheduled to release on 26 October. The makers of the film have decided to play up the uniqueness of the subject and therefore, will be launching the trailer of the film at the Bombay Stock Exchange, reports DNA.

Produced by Nikkhil Advani, the film revolves around stock trading and the share market. Owing to the heavy economic undertones, the makers thought the iconic BSE would serve as an apt location to release the theatrical promo. Arrangements for the big night are already underway and security is being beefed up, claim the report.

Director Gauravv K Chawla and the entire cast will reportedly come together for the event. No cinematic event has taken place in BSE before.

Baazaar will mark Rohan Mehra's Bollywood debut and will feature a special dance number by Indo-Morocco-Canadian actress Nora Fatehi. The dancer came on-board after the remarkable success of Advani and Fatehi's joint collaboration on Satyameva Jayate.

Bazaar has been jointly written by Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. Emmay Entertainment is producing the film while Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KYTA Productions are on board as presenters.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 17:50 PM