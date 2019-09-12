Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming action film goes on floors

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have begun shooting for the upcoming action film Baaghi 3. The third instalment of their hit franchise also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh... #Baaghi3 filming begins today... Directed by Ahmed Khan... Screenplay by Farhad Samji... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios. pic.twitter.com/7y6hyITNON — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2019

Mumbai Mirror reports “All the three actors will be a part of the first seven-day schedule. While day one of the shoot will have more conversational scenes, the team jumps into action from the next day.”

“They have decided on Georgia and Serbia as the locations abroad. A marathon schedule will begin in October with the protagonist defending a city in a larger-than-life finale,” it added.

The first film, Baaghi, released in 2016 and featured Shroff along with Kapoor in the lead. The film was directed by Sabbir Khan, who has collaborated with Shroff multiple times, including the latter's debut film Heropanti and later Munna Michael. Baaghi 2 released on 30 March and had Disha Patani as the female lead.

Director Ahmad Khan will helm the film which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film’s producers had earlier said in a statement, “The entire team of Baaghi is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha’s pair was extremely loved in Baaghi and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together.”

It was earlier reported that Baaghi 3 will hit theatres on 6 March, 2020

