Ayushmann Khurrana thanks Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha, audience in social media post after Filmfare win

After winning a Filmfare Award for his character of a police officer in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt post on social media. Khurrana won the Best Actor award in critics category on Saturday evening after which he shared a picture of himself with the black lady.

"When I wrapped up Article 15, I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don't you think you're being too pompous," read Khurrana's caption. "Tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh," he further wrote.

Here is his post

The actor extended his gratitude towards the director, Anubhav Sinha, and wrote, "Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga (Nobody thought I would look good in uniform). Aapki vision ko salaam (Salute to your vision)."

"Film ke co-writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam (A salute to co-writer Gaurav Solanki's writing). Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam ko salaam (I salute the Constitution of India and to the transforming Indian audience)," the actor wrote.

Article 15 is reportedly based loosely on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gang-raped and hanged to death from a tree. Apart from Khurrana, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Khurrana will be seen next in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which will focus on same sex relationships in small town India and the the stigma surrounding it. He will also share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo, helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 10:12:32 IST