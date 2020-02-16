You are here:

Filmfare Awards 2020 highlights: Akshay Kumar performs to 'Laal Ghagra'; Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi reunite onstage

This year’s Filmfare Awards took place in Assam’s Guwahati. Prior to the ceremony, stars like Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan visited the famed Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings, writes Guwahati Plus. Johar and Vicky Kaushal entertained the audience with their hosting.

Among the winners were Gully Boy, taking home 13 trophies including Best Film, Best Actor for Ranveer Singh and Best Actress for Alia Bhatt. The Lifetime Achievement Award was handed to filmmaker Ramesh Sippy behind classic Bollywood hits like Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta. Filmfare also saw some entertaining performances by Akshay Kumar, Jahnvi Kapoor, Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao.

Here are some highlights from the awards ceremony

Govinda, who has been a popular figure in the Indian film industry for over three decades, was handed the Excellence in Cinema Award at Filmfare. The actor, has been cast as a romantic hero and displayed excellent comedic timing in films like Coolie No 1, Raja Babu, and Dulhe Raja.

Here is a picture of the actor accepting the accolade

Kumar pays tribute to Indian soldiers, dances to Housefull song

Khiladi Kumar, dressed as his character Havaldar Ishar Singh from his historical war drama Kesari, paid tribute to Indian soldiers on the Filmfare stage. He was joined by a troupe of back up dancers

Watch a glimpse of the performance here

The actor also danced to the Bala song 'Shaitan Ka Saala' from Housefull, even donning a red skirt for during his performance on 'Laal Ghagra' from Good Newwz.

Watch here

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's candid moment

The camera captured the two actors in a candid moment at the awards show. Dhawan can be seen kneeling in front of Bhatt, who seems amused by his antics.

Here is the image

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi reunite onstage

Gully Boy actors Singh and Chaturvedi took to the Filmfare stage and matched each other's energetic dance steps. While Singh was seen in an all white outfit with a golden overcoat, Chaturvedi wore black from head-to-toe. They can be seen hugging before Singh jets off from the stage.

Watch here

Watch more energetic performances here

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 11:11:22 IST