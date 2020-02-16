Filmfare Awards 2020 highlights: Akshay Kumar performs to 'Laal Ghagra'; Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi reunite onstage
This year’s Filmfare Awards took place in Assam’s Guwahati. Prior to the ceremony, stars like Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan visited the famed Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings, writes Guwahati Plus. Johar and Vicky Kaushal entertained the audience with their hosting.
Among the winners were Gully Boy, taking home 13 trophies including Best Film, Best Actor for Ranveer Singh and Best Actress for Alia Bhatt. The Lifetime Achievement Award was handed to filmmaker Ramesh Sippy behind classic Bollywood hits like Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta. Filmfare also saw some entertaining performances by Akshay Kumar, Jahnvi Kapoor, Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao.
Here are some highlights from the awards ceremony
Govinda, who has been a popular figure in the Indian film industry for over three decades, was handed the Excellence in Cinema Award at Filmfare. The actor, has been cast as a romantic hero and displayed excellent comedic timing in films like Coolie No 1, Raja Babu, and Dulhe Raja.
Here is a picture of the actor accepting the accolade
.@govindaahuja21 felicitated with an award for Excellence In Cinema at the 65th #AmazonFilmfareAwards. @amazonIN@AmazonFashionIn@aweassampic.twitter.com/F0iyhSUq6F
Kumar pays tribute to Indian soldiers, dances to Housefull song
Khiladi Kumar, dressed as his character Havaldar Ishar Singh from his historical war drama Kesari, paid tribute to Indian soldiers on the Filmfare stage. He was joined by a troupe of back up dancers
Watch a glimpse of the performance here
Video: @akshaykumar pays a tribute to the soldiers of India! #FilmfareAwards2020#AmazonFilmfareAwardspic.twitter.com/wBDGlSuYcP
The ultimate Khiladi of Bollywood - @akshaykumar pays a tribute to the soldiers of India! 🙌@filmfare#FilmfareAwards2020#FilmfareAwards#AmazonFilmfareAwards#Filmfare2020#FilmeinMUSTHainpic.twitter.com/91kM8qwCuZ
The actor also danced to the Bala song 'Shaitan Ka Saala' from Housefull, even donning a red skirt for during his performance on 'Laal Ghagra' from Good Newwz.
Watch here
And finally, Bala unleashed! 💃 @akshaykumar @filmfare #FilmfareAwards2020 #AmazonFilmfareAwards #Filmfare2020 #FilmfareAwards #FilmeinMUSTHain pic.twitter.com/gPvHy0ibnL
Woah !! What An Energy ♥️💥@akshaykumar#AkshayKumar#FilmfareAwards2020#Filmfare2020pic.twitter.com/SkQOjQfOBr
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's candid moment
The camera captured the two actors in a candid moment at the awards show. Dhawan can be seen kneeling in front of Bhatt, who seems amused by his antics.
Here is the image
What a moment! @Varun_dvn and @aliaa08 snapped at the 65th #AmazonFilmfareAwards. @amazonfashionin@amazonIN@aweassampic.twitter.com/2XZIoNQYZa
Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi reunite onstage
Gully Boy actors Singh and Chaturvedi took to the Filmfare stage and matched each other's energetic dance steps. While Singh was seen in an all white outfit with a golden overcoat, Chaturvedi wore black from head-to-toe. They can be seen hugging before Singh jets off from the stage.
Watch here
The #GullyBoys reunite! @RanveerOfficial and @SiddhantChturvD groove together at the 65th #AmazonFilmfareAwards. @amazonIN@amazonfashionin#HarPalFashionablepic.twitter.com/fxS7XcMJCt
Watch more energetic performances here
Give the new age Hero No.1 @Varun_dvn a stage and what you get is absolute ACTION & DHAMAKA❤️️! @filmfare #Filmfare2020 #Filmfare #FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/h65nB0DUpm
The Punjabi munda @vickykaushal09 and Khiladi @akshaykumar are taking the stage by storm! 😍@filmfare
#Filmfare #FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2020 #FilmeinMUSTHain #AmazonFilmfareAward pic.twitter.com/qbqI8ETJaE
She is pure Gold. The dhak dhak girl is here to win the hearts with her Golden Voices Of Bollywood dance performance. 💫 @MadhuriDixit @filmfare #Filmfare #FilmfareAwards #Filmfare2020 #AmazonFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/qmXF7eM60p
Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 11:11:22 IST