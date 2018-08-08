Avicii's final collaboration with Coldplay's Chris Martin to release months after DJ's suicide

DJ Avicii's final collaboration with Coldplay's Chris Martin will soon be released months after he took his own life. The late DJ, whose real name was Tim Berglin, produced the single 'Heaven', with Martin for an album which would have been his first since 2015.

Avicii's long-time collaborator, Carl Falk, has revealed that he is working on a number of unreleased songs by the 'Wake Me Up' hit-maker, including one with the Coldplay frontman.

"Yesterday was a strange and emotional day in many ways trying to finishing these songs. It's not the same producing without you by my side. I miss you hanging over my shoulder doubting every little thing and detail in the song. #avicii #heaven," Carl posted on Instagram alongside a picture of the mix on his computer. The post has since been removed.

Swedish site Aftonbladet had previously reported that the EDM star left behind nearly 200 tracks when he passed away. As per reports in mixmag, Neil Jacobson was the president of Geffen Records and also Avicii's A&R executive claimed that the tracks which Avicii was working on before his death were in fact "his best music in years".

Avicii's family had confirmed he took his life under the stress of an unrelenting industry in Muscat, Oman on 20 April.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 15:24 PM