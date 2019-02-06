Avengers rumour round-up: Missing characters from Endgame trailer? Thor goes hunting down Thanos alone

Avengers Endgame is only a few months away from its anticipated global release on 22 April. Marvel fans everywhere eagerly await to know the fate of their superheroes after the cataclysmic events in Avengers: Infinity War

Meanwhile, Disney celebrated the Chinese New Year with the release of creatively designed new posters for Marvel movies. The poster featured the signature Avengers "A",with the symbols for Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, Thor, Hulk and Black Widow in an intricate mix of red and gold details. The use of paper lanterns highlights the friends and family who were lost after Thanos' snap.

However, the poster initiated a bigger conversation online to predict the future of Marvel heroes. Fans are theorising and speculating about the battle with Thanos, analysing the Super Bowl 2019 ad spot and the ways in which our favorite heroes would save the universe. Below are some of the popular ones:

Thanos' snap can't be undone



A theory penned down by Reddit user Enervata claims that a way of resurrecting the dead Avengers without undoing the snap, and a way for some of the older characters to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe without dying. He writes that the those heroes "snapped" are not dead whatsoever. Instead, they were transferred into an alternate reality so as to balance the multiverse. The theory continues to say that those in this new universe, including Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Scarlet Witch, will only have “faint memories of the past,” which is how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will progress forward into Phase 4 and beyond.

However, the theory leaves us wondering about the civilians who exist outside the Avengers. If this theory were true, it would leave millions of everyday people wondering if they will ever see their loved ones again, only to find out they are alive and well in a parallel universe beyond their grasp.

Thor is hunting down Thanos all by himself

Avengers Endgame teaser for the Super Bowl 2019 showed us the teaming up of Marvel heroes to defeat Thanos. Fans were quick to notice that new footage shows a rather interesting glimpse of Thor. At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos retreated to a small shack to watch the sunset. The new teaser shows Thor in what appears to be a very similar area, possibly identical to Thanos’ hideaway. Fans on the internet believe this might mean that Thor is now hunting Thanos all by himself.

Big questions posed by the Super Bowl 2019 spot teaser

Does Tony Stark got off his spaceship?

The official trailer of Avengers: Endgame shows Tony Stark in a spaceship with limited oxygen levels, as he tries SOS. However, in the Super Bowl teaser, we see Stark and Nebula working on a spaceship together. It means they have not given up on hope and are preparing themselves for the threat, but who or what is it really?

Is there a time jump between Infinity War and Endgame?

This trailer makes it look like there could be a few years between the two films. The state of New York being completely abandoned means it is certainly not immediately after Thanos’ snap. A quick shot of Ellis Island, outside New York City, show boats docked up. We also see a poster that says, "Where do we go, now that they're gone?"

Did they edit out characters from Super Bowl teaser?

A theory suggests that there is a wide space between Mark Ruffalo and Jim Rhodes, which has made a number of fans believe an unidentified character has been digitally removed from the image. Similarly, in another shot featuring the surviving members of the Avengers (and the furry Guardian) all marching through Avengers HQ, also appears to have a gap in the line between the characters, pointing that someone might also have been erased. Marvel might have used the digital tools to hide a few bigger plot lines from the movie.

