Avengers: Endgame — Marvel superheroes regroup to take on Thanos in new trailer released at Super Bowl

Marvel gave fans an exciting look at Avengers: Endgame by releasing a new teaser at the biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl. The new footage brings together the heroes who were seen picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Thanos' cataclysmic finger snap at the end of Infinity War. Although the first trailer was a grim reminder of the war, the new teaser shows the heroes regrouping to prepare for what awaits them.

The footage also gives us our first look yet at Hawkeye, who was missing in Avengers: Infinity War. Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man (with Nebula), Rocket, the Hulk, Ant-Man feature in the 30-second teaser, which doesn't give out any information on Tony Stark, who was seen floating around in space with an alarming amount of oxygen left, in the trailer. A desolate earth reminds you of the after-effects of the snap — empty stadiums, abandoned houses and a poster about missing people. The impact has been big and it looks bad.

The footage is vague and is a nod to what the Russo brothers had said earlier: they will reveal just enough information for fans to be hooked. Avengers: Endgame hits theatres worldwide on 26 April, 2019.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 10:07:17 IST