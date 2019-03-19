Avengers: Infinity War writers Stephen McFeely, Christopher Markus initially considered saving Thanos' snap for Endgame

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War was arguably one of the most unexpected, grim and stupefying climactic scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the iconic final moment of the film, Thanos, now owner of the all six Infinity Stones, wipes out half the universe's population with the snap of his finger. But, according to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely, the Decimation episode was initially reserved for the final film in the Avengers saga.

“We had so much story in those early drafts of Infinity War that, if anything, we thought we maybe shouldn’t do The Snap until the end of act one of Endgame,” McFeely revealed in an interview to Empire.

The reason Infinity War ended the way it did because for Marvel chief Kevin Feige, the Mad Titan's killing half of all life was why the Infinity gauntlet was introduced into the film in the first place, reports Collider. He disclosed that they discussed about the ending for "years and years and years", and then decided that 'The Snap' was the "most shocking" thing that they could have done to deliver the gut-wrenchingly impactful cliffhanger.

In order to see how our mighty heroes might undo the Snap, we have to wait till 26 April, when Avengers: Endgame hits screens worldwide.

