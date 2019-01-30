Avengers rumours round-up: Thanos will help Avengers reverse snap, Marvel to introduce Black Knight?

Just about three months away from the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame, fans are eager to get their hands on whatever footage they could find featuring their superheroes. The trailer of Avengers: Endgame initiated a lot of fan theories speculating the ways of how our superheroes will destroy the evil and rewrite history. While Marvel Studios is tight-lipped and wary from revealing any spoilers, there are lot of rumours and theories going around Reddit and the rest of the internet. Below are some of the popular ones.

Thanos will help Avengers reverse the Snap

According to Reddit user u/AmericanAir88, the Avengers villain will regret his snap and how he destroyed half of the earth. Thanos will realise that he killed his daughter Gamora and so many others for nothing. He will want to undo his snap and ask the Avengers to let him join in on their mission to go back in time. Theory mentions that the story begins 5 years after the snap and the retired Thanos is trying to repair the gauntlet. It says that Thanos will side with Avengers, travel the time to save the MCU heroes and keep the snap from happening in the first place. However, the Reddit user put out a disclaimer stating that this is just Thanos’ story and not the Avengers.

But for most Reddit users, the theory seems little flaky. Users commented that its quite a straightforward way to show the Avengers winning. Some also wrote how the theory makes look Avenger heroes as irrelevant background noise while the purple villain does all the work.

The return of a classic character

According to the increasingly popular theory, the classic character Black Knight is going to appear in Avengers: Endgame. As per a Screen Rant article, Marvel generally tailors their annual reissues of old comics toward whatever is happening in their cinema launches that year. This year, Marvel will issue comics that focus on characters likely to have a big role to play in Avengers: Endgame like Thanos, Ronin and Nebula. There are another two reprints which Marvel has classified as confidential. Expert Marvel commentators are sure that Black Knight's inclusion in the comics this year is pretty significant though.

There's been some hinting and talk about Black Knight recently. Apparently Marvel does have a plan for him in the MCU, and they already know how he'll be introduced. pic.twitter.com/rOHHO9hWgU — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) December 29, 2018

Black Knight is very prominent in a reprint of Avengers #343, which started a storyline called 'The Gatherer's Saga'. The lesser known Marvel hero Dane Whitman aka Black Knight inherits the Ebony Blade an enchanted sword steeped with a lust for blood. Where other owners of the Ebony Blade were happy to satisfy its deadly desires, Whitman refuses to indulge it, and instead fights as a hero and an Avenger, reports Screen Rant.

Hulk to appear as completely different in Avengers: Endgame

When Hulk seems to be absent from Avengers: Infinity War, theories of him returning back stronger started doing rounds. As Mark Ruffalo could not have a showdown with Thanos, this beat-down resulted in him resulted in Hulk being sent to Earth to warn the Avengers of the threat that would soon arrive. But he instantly reverted back to his regular Bruce Banner form. According to a Screen Rant theory, Avengers: Endgame will feature Hulk more powerful in because his anger can make him stronger, or that Bruce and Hulk will be split into two different beings. Both these latter theories are elements borrowed from Marvel Comics. A theory even exists that Avengers: Endgame could reveal that Hulk has been a Skrull, a shape shifting alien, this whole time.

All these speculations will end with the release of Avengers: Endgame on 27 April in India.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 12:17:55 IST