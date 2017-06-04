The character, portrayed by Winston Duke, who is also known as M'Baku, will appear in Avengers Infinity War, joining the massive amount of superheroes and villains which will be featured in the anticipated film.

Avengers: Infinity War may add another villain to its growing character list as Black Panther villain Man-Ape will reportedly join the film. The character, portrayed by Winston Duke, who is also known as M'Baku, will appear in Infinity War, joining the massive amount of superheroes and villains which will be featured in the anticipated film.

It is still unknown how Man-Ape will be involved in the storyline. There hasn't been any announcement from Marvel about the matter either. In the meantime, the Wakandan villain is set to debut next year in Black Panther, with Chadwick Boseman reprising his role as Wakandan Prince T'challa. Boseman debuted the role back in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

#WinstonDuke has joined the cast of #AvengersInfinityWar as M'Baku/Man-Ape, the same role he will portray in #BlackPanther! pic.twitter.com/NHtc51PP93 — IMDb (@IMDb) June 2, 2017

Other Marvel characters to join the Avengers: Infinity War cast are Thor: Ragnarok's Valkyrie was spotted on set in Durham, England a few weeks back along with Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. With Infinity War set to serve as the culmination of everything before it and life after Phase Three set to look vastly different for the MCU, it’s exciting to see the new cast members incorporated into the big battle in one way or another.

Ahead of Infinity War, fans will be able to catch Duke as M’Baku, aka Man-Ape, when Black Panther hits theaters on 16 February 2018.