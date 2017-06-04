Entertainment

Avengers: Infinity War to add Black Panther villain played by Winston Duke⁠⁠⁠⁠

The character, portrayed by Winston Duke, who is also known as M'Baku, will appear in Avengers Infinity War, joining the massive amount of superheroes and villains which will be featured in the anticipated film.

FP Staff June 04, 2017 19:34:39 IST
Avengers: Infinity War to add Black Panther villain played by Winston Duke⁠⁠⁠⁠

Avengers: Infinity War may add another villain to its growing character list as Black Panther villain Man-Ape will reportedly join the film. The character, portrayed by Winston Duke, who is also known as M'Baku, will appear in Infinity War, joining the massive amount of superheroes and villains which will be featured in the anticipated film.

It is still unknown how Man-Ape will be involved in the storyline. There hasn't been any announcement from Marvel about the matter either. In the meantime, the Wakandan villain is set to debut next year in Black Panther, with Chadwick Boseman reprising his role as Wakandan Prince T'challa. Boseman debuted the role back in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Other Marvel characters to join the Avengers: Infinity War cast are Thor: Ragnarok's Valkyrie was spotted on set in Durham, England a few weeks back along with Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. With Infinity War set to serve as the culmination of everything before it and life after Phase Three set to look vastly different for the MCU, it’s exciting to see the new cast members incorporated into the big battle in one way or another.

Ahead of Infinity War, fans will be able to catch Duke as M’Baku, aka Man-Ape, when Black Panther hits theaters on 16 February 2018.

Updated Date: February 03, 2022 16:12:42 IST

TAGS:

also read

Gehraiyaan, Looop Lapeta, Rocket Boys, The Great Indian Murder: What's streaming in February
Entertainment

Gehraiyaan, Looop Lapeta, Rocket Boys, The Great Indian Murder: What's streaming in February

Other notable streaming titles in February 2022 include Vikram's Mahaan on Amazon Prime Video India on 10 February, Uma Thurman's Suspicion on Apple TV+ on 4 February, and Celine Sciamma's Petite Maman on MUBI on 18 February.

From The Batman, The Lord of the Rings to our very own Brahmastra, 2022 will be a year of varying nerdgasms
Entertainment

From The Batman, The Lord of the Rings to our very own Brahmastra, 2022 will be a year of varying nerdgasms

There is a purity and reassurance to the fact that even at a time when box office returns may be uncertain and moviegoing may be on the decline, the number of exciting stories and rich new worlds to explore and get lost in certainly isn’t.