Avengers: Infinity War directors on film's ending: Black Panther, Spider-Man sequels don't assure their survival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the sequels to Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Black Panther are all on their way. But you must all know by now that Avengers: Infinity War did not end particularly well for any of them with Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer, Mantis, Groot, Peter Parker and T’Challa all succumbing to Thanos' snappening.

So, many questioned the directors, Russo brothers, on why they chose to kill off characters that everyone knew had films coming up. The timeline has drawn a lot of criticism from even the most loyal MCU fans but as Anthony Russo assures us sequels don't necessarily mean they'll be coming back to life.

Speaking with the Huffington Post, Anthony Russo said: “Here’s the thing, I think it’s important to remember anything is possible in the MCU. Just because there’s a sequel on the books doesn’t mean … people become accustomed to time moving linearly in the MCU. That doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. There’s a lot of very inventive ways of where the story can go from here.”

Brother Joe Russo confirmed, noting, "There's four years between Guardians 2 and Infinity War. That's a long time, and a lot of Guardians stories to tell. Again, as Anthony said, don't expect everything to move forward in a linear fashion in the Marvel universe."

Does that mean all the sequels will be set before the catastrophic events of Infinity War? Unlikely. And don't forget Ant-Man and the Wasp's introduction of the Quantum Realm further changes the equation and possibilites.

So, for now, all we can do is wait and watch.

Avengers 4 comes out in theatres on 3 May next year.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 16:13 PM