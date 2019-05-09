Avengers: Endgame — James Cameron salutes Marvel team for 'sinking Titanic' to become second highest-grossing film

James Cameron on Thursday compared the phenomenal success of Avengers: Endgame to an iceberg after it surpassed the earnings of his 1997 classic Titanic at the box office.

"To Kevin (Feige) and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic." Cameron wrote in an Instagram post.

He also shared a photo of the Avengers logo rocking Titanic.

The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film, which tied up the storylines of 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earned $2.272 billion in less than two weeks of its release, crossing the $2.187 billion haul by Titanic.



The film is yet to claim the number one slot of the highest earning film ever, which currently belongs to Cameron's 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which earned $2.78 billion.

Cameron's gesture is in complete contrast to his reaction to Infinity War where he had said that the world had enough of superhero films and predicted an eventual "Avengers fatigue".

"I'm hoping we're going to start getting Avenger fatigue. Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process," the director had previously said.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 17:15:33 IST

