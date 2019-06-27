Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans encourage fans to help Marvel blockbuster beat Avatar

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had recently revealed that Avengers: Endgame would be heading back to theaters with brand new footage. Feige said that the re-release will be out on 28 June. So, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr (Iron-Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) took to social media and encouraged fans to not miss the revised edition.

According to reports, the bonus material will include a deleted scene featuring Hulk, a Stan Lee tribute, a special message from the directors Anthony and Joe Russo and a brief teaser for Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Get a new re-release on life and make #ENDGAME #1.... c’mon, there’s “new stuff” and everything... pic.twitter.com/92Vx74OnVh — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 26, 2019

I can think of 3,000 reasons to see #AvengersEndgame again. Catch it one last time on the big screen this weekend before it leaves theaters 💚https://t.co/BONbThFwibpic.twitter.com/yvd3oKeOyV — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 25, 2019

It was recently reported that ahead of its re-release, Endgame broke the original box office records of James Cameron's Avatar. The Marvel film has made a whopping $2.75 billion after two months of its release while Avatar made $2.749 billion in its initial run. Based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Endgame also stars Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), Scarlett Johansson (as Black Widow) and Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange),among many others. The 22nd instalment in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Endgame picks up the story from the previous Avengers movie, Infinity War, and follows Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and others on their mission to undo the damage done by Thano’s snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 18:17:27 IST