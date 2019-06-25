You are here:

Spider-Man: Far From Home — Tom Holland's superhero film to now release a day early in India on 4 July

Spider-Man: Far From Home is undoubtedly the most awaited Marvel superhero feature after Avengers: Endgame. The film will now release a day earlier in India, on 4 July.

Featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal (who plays Mysterio) and Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury) among others, the film simultaneously releases in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has announced the news over social media.

Audiences are eagerly waiting for the feature, primarily since it deals with a world sans Iron Man (aka Tony Stark played by Robert Downey Jr).

Check out Spider-Man: Far From Home's new release date:

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home has mostly garnered mostly positive reviews from the early screenings. While many term the film as the perfect follow-up to Endgame. A few have also noted how Holland has developed into arguably the best Spidey figure. Gyllenhaal's performance has been unanimously appreciated across the board. With the film holding high stakes at the box office, these early reviews may well bolster ticket sales.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 10:59:29 IST