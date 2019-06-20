You are here:

Marvel's Kevin Feige reveals John Wick star Keanu Reeves gets considered for almost every MCU movie

FP Staff

Jun 20, 2019 12:57:08 IST

Keanu Reeves made a major comeback when he returned to his iconic hitman’s role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – ParabellumWhile the internet is already going gaga over Reeves, there seems to be another reason for his fan base to be excited about. It was recently revealed that Marvel Studios has been wanting to cast the John Wick star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige reveals in an interaction with Comicbook.com that Marvel has a keen eye on Keanu and has been actively trying to find the right project for him to be cast in.

He says, “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughs. “I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans can easily asses where they could fit Reeves into the MCU.

As per a report in News18, rumours were rife that the actor was in talks to star in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals opposite Angelina Jolie. Apart from this, Reeves is currently busy filming Bill & Ted Face the Music.

