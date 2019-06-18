You are here:

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel juggernaut needs $45mn to dethrone James Cameron's Avatar

Avengers: Endgame continues to dominate the global box office, even after eight weeks of its release.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Marvel juggernaut currently has $2.743 billion in its kitty. With James Cameron's sci-fi Avatar holding the worldwide box office record with $2.788 billion, Endgame is just $45 million away from unseating the film.

Avengers: Endgame has already emerged as the top foreign grosser in China and India, and is the number two grosser in the US after Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The film also recorded for the largest global opening at $1.2 billion, having surpassed Infinity War's collections.

The movie was declared as the biggest opener of the year in India with a record-breaking earning of Rs 53.10 crore.

The last film in the Avengers saga, Endgame is a follow-up to the events of Infinity War, which ended with Thanos obliterating half of all life in the universe with a snap of his finger.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Endgame featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin, among others.

The film bagged the Best Film trophy at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, which was telecast on 17 June.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 14:07:55 IST