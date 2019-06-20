Avengers: Endgame director reveals ideal role for Dwayne Johnson if he decides to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

After the astounding success at the box office, Avengers:Endgame won big at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, taking home the prize for Best Movie. Also at the awards, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was honoured for his lifetime achievements with the Generation Icon Award. And then the two worlds collided.

During the event, Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo was asked who The Rock should play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had an interesting response to it and said, "The superhero that I would most like The Rock to play is The Rock. He is the best version of him.”

Taking to his official Twitter account, The Rock has called out the Russo Brothers after Anthony floated the idea and mentioned, 'Time to rule the MCU.'

I was born to play this role. Literally.

I’ll call you tonight Russo Bros!!!

However, it remains to be confirmed, of course, if anything is actually in the works at Marvel's end. But the possibility of it has let Marvel fans speculate the perfect role for the former pro-wrestler. Check out the fans' reactions on Twitter

On the work front, Johnson has few projects in the pipeline, including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and a gig with Warner Bros and DC, where he is reported to bring the villain Black Adam to life.

