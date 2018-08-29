Dwayne Johnson won't be starring in Shazam!, will lead a separate movie on Black Adam instead

Producer Hiram Garcia has shed light on why Dwayne Johnson won't be joining the cast of DC's Shazam! Johnson was supposed to play the villainous superhero in next year's movie. However, the makers now think that none of the superheroes should be compromised.

"We were just realising that both characters are so special that we didn’t want to compromise either of them by cramming them both into the same movie. So that’s why we made the decision to let Shazam have his own standalone movie and kind of launch him properly," he told Collider.

With that, Garcia also confirmed that Black Adam will be getting his own movie soon, which will have Johnson in the lead. The movie makes things even more exciting for Warner Bros.' as their slate for the upcoming year is already chock-full with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam! and the Joker origins movie.

Garcia also revealed that a script to suit the larger than life persona of Johnson was already in the works. With an interesting backstory like Black Adam's, his fascinating ways of fighting for justice and his ultimate transformation from the comics into a formidable, R-rated superhero for the screens, the producers are convinced that his character would be fit to lead a separate movie.

