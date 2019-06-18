MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 — Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones win top awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 took place on 17 June, hosted by Shazam! actor Zachary Levi. The event honoured Jada Pinkett Smith with the Trailblazer Award and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with the Generation Award. The ceremony acknowledged the many brilliant performances on the small as well as big screen.
Stars like Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, Elisebeth Moss, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish were also present.
Rapper and singer Lizzo took the stage and paid tribute to the 90s comedy Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Later Bazzi performed his popular song 'Paradise'.
Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG lead the nominations of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, followed by To All the Boys I've Loved Before. See the list of winners below.
Best movie
Avengers: Endgame
Game of Thrones
Best performance in a movie
Lady Gaga (Ally) - A Star is Born
Best performance in a show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) - The Handmaid's Tale
Best hero
Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - Avengers: Endgame
Best villain
Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Endgame
Best kiss
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Reality royalty
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best comedic performance
Dan Levy (David Rose) - Schitt's Creek
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Best fight
Captain Marvel - Captain Marvel vs Minn-Erva
Best real-life hero
Ruth Bader Ginsburg - RBG
Most frightened performance
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box
Best documentary
Surviving R Kelly
Best musical moment
A Star is Born - 'Shallow'
