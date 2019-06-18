You are here:

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 — Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones win top awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 took place on 17 June, hosted by Shazam! actor Zachary Levi. The event honoured Jada Pinkett Smith with the Trailblazer Award and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with the Generation Award. The ceremony acknowledged the many brilliant performances on the small as well as big screen.

Stars like Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, Elisebeth Moss, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish were also present.

Rapper and singer Lizzo took the stage and paid tribute to the 90s comedy Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Later Bazzi performed his popular song 'Paradise'.

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG lead the nominations of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, followed by To All the Boys I've Loved Before. See the list of winners below.

Best movie

Avengers: Endgame

Game of Thrones

Best performance in a movie

Lady Gaga (Ally) - A Star is Born

Best performance in a show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) - The Handmaid's Tale

Best hero

Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - Avengers: Endgame

Best villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Endgame

Best kiss

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Reality royalty

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best comedic performance

Dan Levy (David Rose) - Schitt's Creek

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Best fight

Captain Marvel - Captain Marvel vs Minn-Erva

Best real-life hero

Ruth Bader Ginsburg - RBG

Most frightened performance

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box

Best documentary

Surviving R Kelly

Best musical moment

A Star is Born - 'Shallow'

