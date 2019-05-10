Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw trailer released in 10 Indian languages

Imagine Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock introduces himself in Gujarati. Or Jason Statham warning the bad guys in Bhojpuri. The idea of these Hollywood hunks speaking in Indian languages is surely exciting! And to cater to that excitement of fans across India, Universal Pictures International India (UPII) announces the launch of 10 Indian language trailer launch of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham starrer Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

UPII, today, dropped the latest trailer of the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali. The trailer was released in English worldwide in April. With this, Fast & Furious fans across the country can enjoy the trailer in their regional languages. The much-awaited spin-off of one of the most popular franchises is set to release in India on 2nd August 2019.

SYNOPSIS:

After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Fast & Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be worse than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.

Genre: Action-Thriller

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren

Director: David Leitch

Writer: Chris Morgan

Producers: Chris Morgan, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Hiram Garcia

Executive Producers: Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith, Ainsley Davies

May 10, 2019

