Avengers: Endgame box office collection: Marvel juggernaut surpasses Rs 200 cr mark in India on Day 5

Within just five days of its run, Avengers: Endgame has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. After registering a historic opening with Rs 53 crore, the Marvel juggernaut hauled a staggering Rs 26.10 crore on Tuesday, 30 April, pushing its total to a whopping Rs 215.80 crore. Its gross box office collection in the subcontinent now stands at Rs 256.90 crore.

#AvengersEndgame refuses to slow down... Crosses ₹ 200 cr on Day 5 [Tue]... Sets sights on ₹ 400 cr... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr. Total: ₹ 215.80 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 256.90 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2019

Collecting a total of Rs 187.14 crores (gross) on its opening weekend in India, Avengers: Endgame eclipsed the opening weekend figures of all Hindi films and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. The gross opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame is now just below that of Baahubali 2 (Rs 384 crore) and 2.0 (Rs 190 crore) in India.

The 22nd offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, upon release, became the biggest opener of the year and second highest opener ever in India, after Baahubali: The Conclusion, surpassing the opening figures of Thugs of Hindostan by a mile.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame ends Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

See our full coverage on Avengers: Endgame here.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 16:01:18 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.