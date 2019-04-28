You are here:

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel blockbuster crosses Rs 100 cr mark in two days in India

FP Staff

Apr 28, 2019 12:25:55 IST

Avengers: Endgame is Hulk-smashing all possible box office records in the US, China and India. The Infinity War sequel, which opened on 26 April to a staggering Rs 53.10 crore, has already surpassed Rs 100 crore mark domestically.

A still from Avengers: Endgame

The current total of the Marvel tentpole is Rs 124.40 crore in India.

Upon release, the movie has become the biggest opener of the year and second highest opener ever in India, after Baahubali: The Conclusion. 

Film critics have noted that despite releasing in 2845 screens, Avengers: Endgame has recorded a much higher occupancy rate as compared to Bollywood big-budget movies that release across 4000+ screens.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 12:25:55 IST

