Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel blockbuster crosses Rs 100 cr mark in two days in India

Avengers: Endgame is Hulk-smashing all possible box office records in the US, China and India. The Infinity War sequel, which opened on 26 April to a staggering Rs 53.10 crore, has already surpassed Rs 100 crore mark domestically.

The current total of the Marvel tentpole is Rs 124.40 crore in India.

#AvengersEndgame is rewriting record books... Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2... Eyes ₹ 150 cr+ weekend... No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: ₹ 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 124.40 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

The unimaginable craze for #AvengersEndgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets *if* the film is worth it... The charm of watching a film on big screen will never fade. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

Upon release, the movie has become the biggest opener of the year and second highest opener ever in India, after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] rewrote the rules of the game exactly 2 years ago [April 2017]... Almost everyone felt that the records attained by the film will remain unchallenged/unsurpassable for a long, long time... But #AvengersEndgame is challenging it right now! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

Film critics have noted that despite releasing in 2845 screens, Avengers: Endgame has recorded a much higher occupancy rate as compared to Bollywood big-budget movies that release across 4000+ screens.

#AvengersEndgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend... #AvengersEndgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than *Hindi* biggies that open in 4000+ screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 12:25:55 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.