Avengers: Endgame — Russo brothers' Marvel saga grosses $169 mn worldwide on opening day

There was great fan fervour around Avengers: Endgame, even before it hit theatres. Now, the film has finally released and already broken box office records. Endgame is playing across 25 major markets and raked in a massive $169 million on its opening day, reports Variety.

Variety writes that Endgame has set a new revenue record in every country in which it has released. From China the film raked in $107.2 million, $8.4 million in South Korea, $7 million in Australia and $6 million in France. It has become the highest grossing opener in China, where it premiered on 24 April, two days before the US, according to Reuters. Some of the tickets were also sold in the grey market for 500 yuan ($74.14), versus an average of 60 yuan.

In the US, Endgame is expected to gross as much as $260 million, where it will release across 4600 screens. Its first weekend earnings worldwide are expected to be over $800 million.

Movie ticket booking site BookMyShow had revealed that the film has sold over 2.5 million tickets in advance booking, a record for a Hollywood movie in India. Endgame will be screened in 2000-3000 screens in the country.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame will be the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 12:50:35 IST

