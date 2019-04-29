Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel film earns whopping Rs 157.2 cr in opening weekend in India

Marvel's last offering in Phase III of its cinematic universe seems to have created box office history. Avengers: Endgame has collected a total of Rs 187.14 crores (gross) on its opening weekend in India. The film raked in Rs 157.2 crore in net figures, which is 66.70% higher as compared to the numbers collected by its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War on its opening weekend.

#AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend... Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: ₹ 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 187.14 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019

These astronomical figures has pushed the film to create new records at the Indian box office. With these earnings, Avengers: Endgame eclipses opening weekend figures of all Hindi films and emerges as the biggest Hollywood opener till date.

#AvengersEndgame runs riot at the BO...

⭐️ Breaches ₹ 50 cr mark on all three days [Fri, Sat, Sun]

⭐️ Crosses ₹ 150 cr in *3 days*

⭐️ Eclipses *opening weekend* biz of ALL #Hindi films

⭐️ Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date* — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019

The Avengers finale far exceeded even its own gargantuan expectations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. The movie had been forecast to open between $260 million and $300 million in US and Canadian theatres, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that Endgame blew past the previous record of $257.7 million, set last year by Avengers: Infinity War when it narrowly surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million or about $266 million in inflation-adjusted dollars.)

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 15:04:23 IST

