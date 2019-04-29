You are here:

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel film earns whopping Rs 157.2 cr in opening weekend in India

FP Staff

Apr 29, 2019 14:54:42 IST

Marvel's last offering in Phase III of its cinematic universe seems to have created box office history. Avengers: Endgame has collected a total of Rs 187.14 crores (gross) on its opening weekend in India. The film raked in Rs 157.2 crore in net figures, which is 66.70% higher as compared to the numbers collected by its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War on its opening weekend.

These astronomical figures has pushed the film to create new records at the Indian box office. With these earnings, Avengers: Endgame eclipses opening weekend figures of all Hindi films and emerges as the biggest Hollywood opener till date.

The Avengers finale far exceeded even its own gargantuan expectations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. The movie had been forecast to open between $260 million and $300 million in US and Canadian theatres, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that Endgame blew past the previous record of $257.7 million, set last year by Avengers: Infinity War when it narrowly surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million or about $266 million in inflation-adjusted dollars.)

See our full coverage on Avengers: Endgame here

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 15:04:23 IST

tags: Avengers , Avengers: Endgame , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , DIsney , Marvel , Warner Bros

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Avengers: Endgame shatters Infinity War's record of biggest opening weekend, with estimated global earnings at $1.2 bn

Avengers: Endgame shatters Infinity War's record of biggest opening weekend, with estimated global earnings at $1.2 bn

Avengers: Endgame records biggest box office opening in China with $100 million haul

Avengers: Endgame records biggest box office opening in China with $100 million haul

Avengers: Endgame — Marvel tentpole hauls $83 million in China by early afternoon on opening day

Avengers: Endgame — Marvel tentpole hauls $83 million in China by early afternoon on opening day