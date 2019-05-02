Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut rakes in Rs 28.50 cr on Day 6

In five days of its release, Avengers: Endgame crossed the Rs 200 mark at the Indian box office, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The last film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) may also surpass the earnings of Aamir Khan's Dangal, write trade analysts.

Endgame raked in Rs 28.50 crore on Wednesday, 1 May, taking its total to Rs 244.30 crore. The holiday of May Day also lead to increased footfalls in cinemas.

#AvengersEndgame is on a record-smashing spree... Holiday on Wed [some states] proved advantageous... Now highest grossing #Hollywood film in #India... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr. Total: ₹ 244.30 cr Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019

Phenomenal biz of #AvengersEndgame is an eye-opener, wake up call for our industry... #AvengersEndgame is competing with the biggest hits from *Hindi* film industry... Has stamina to cross *lifetime biz* of #Dangal [highest grosser of *Hindi* industry]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019

Endgame had a historic opening day with Rs 53 crore, beating Khan's multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame released in cinemas on 26 April. See our full coverage on Avengers: Endgame here.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 14:31:27 IST

