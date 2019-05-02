You are here:

Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut rakes in Rs 28.50 cr on Day 6

FP Staff

May 02, 2019 14:31:27 IST

In five days of its release, Avengers: Endgame crossed the Rs 200 mark at the Indian box office, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The last film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) may also surpass the earnings of Aamir Khan's Dangal, write trade analysts.

Endgame raked in Rs 28.50 crore on Wednesday, 1 May, taking its total to Rs 244.30 crore. The holiday of May Day also lead to increased footfalls in cinemas.

Endgame had a historic opening day with Rs 53 crore, beating Khan's multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date.  Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame released in cinemas on 26 April. See our full coverage on Avengers: Endgame here

