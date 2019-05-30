Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut needs $102 mn to beat Avatar's record

Even a month after its release, Avengers: Endgame continues to Hulk-smash records. The Marvel juggernaut, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is roughly $100 million shy of unseating James Cameron's Avatar as the highest grossing film ever.

Hauling a staggering $1.22 billion at the global box office on its opening weekend, the pace of the superhero film somewhat slackened, which is a trend usually noticed with tentpole releases. According to Forbes, after its five-week-run, Endgame has minted nearly $ 2.7 billion. Now it needs around $ 102 million to overtake Avatar's all-time collections.

However, the film will have to compete with fresh releases Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Ma and Rocketman at the global box office.

In its second week, the blockbuster crossed the $2 billion mark in record time and dethroned Titanic as the second highest-grossing film ever worldwide.

Endgame now faces stiff competition from John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum as well as Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin. As per an earlier report, the third instalment of Keanu Reeves' action film took the top spot at the North American box office, raking in an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend.

