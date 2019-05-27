You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — All box office records the Marvel juggernaut has broken till now

Avengers: Endgame created history in more ways than one. Not only was the film a final goodbye to the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but the film also managed to break all possible records at the box office.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin among others.

As per a report in Indian Express, here are some of the box office records that the film managed to shatter:

Biggest day 1 collections in North America: Endgame garnered $156 million on the first day in North America, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $119 million haul.

Highest one-day grosser in North America: The film's opening day figures also broke the record for highest single-day collections in the North American states (it was the highest recorded on any day, not just the opening day)

Biggest domestic opening: Endgame's $357 million opening in North America beat its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War by $100 million.

Biggest global opening: The film also recorded for the largest global opening at $1.2 billion, having surpassed Infinity War's collections

Bigger opening as compared to any Hindi film in India: Endgame beat 2018's Thugs of Hindostan to bag the first spot at Rs 53.10 crore

First film to break Rs 300 crore, Rs 350 crore record and highest-earning Hollywood flick in India: The film beat Infinity War by a margin of more than Rs 130 crore (till now)

Second-highest grosser at domestic box office: Though James Cameron's Avatar beats Endgame's worldwide collections, the Marvel finale is ahead of Avatar in domestic numbers with a staggering $777.43 million so far

Second-highest grosser at worldwide box office: Avengers: Endgame has raked in $2.62 billion at the worldwide box office trailing close behind Avatar's $2.78 billion

The film was also the fastest to reach the $500 million, $1 billion, $1.5 billion, $2 billion and $2.5 billion globally.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 15:37:35 IST

