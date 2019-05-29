Godzilla: King of the Monsters review roundup — 'Makes for a giddy and satisfying clash of the titans'

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is among 2019's most-awaited films. The story follows the efforts of a crypto-zoological agency Monarch where Vera Farmiga's Dr Emma Russell also works to fight 17 God-sized monsters, including Mothra, the winged beast Rodan and their alpha, the three headed King Ghidorah.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown plays the character of Madison Russell. Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Ken Watanabe and Bradley Whitford are also part of the film's cast.

Following the review embargo being lifted, Godzilla has received mixed responses from critics. Read along what is being said abut the film.

Kate Erbland of IndieWire writes, "At least Godzilla seems to remember who he is — all the better to gear up for the next MonsterVerse film: 2020’s Godzilla vs Kong — and when the biggest monster of them all appears, he slips right back into his role as Earth’s most unlikely defender. Godzilla’s interest in saving humanity never made much sense, but it’s this CGI creation with no dialogue that gives the film the continuity and character it lacks elsewhere. When Godzilla lights up his nuke-powered tail and lets loose his interminable scream, for just a moment, the MonsterVerse has something to offer."

Variety's Owen Glieberman is of the view that the 2014 film was much better than the current one. According to him, the Michael Dougherty directorial "makes for a giddy and satisfying clash of the titans. You won’t feel cheated; at stray moments, you’ll feel the wonder. But for every high point, there’s a moment when the thrill threatens to leak away."

The Guardian's Benjamin Lee says, "As an unintentional comedy, the film does work to a degree, filled with so much stupidity that if not for 1998’s atrocious Matthew Broderick-starring Godzilla, this would be the dumbest English language version to date."

Chris Evangelista of Slash Film writes that despite being visually stunning, "It’s a pity the world built around all that jaw-dropping monster mayhem is so damn dull."

John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter writes, "While monster nerds tally appearances by lesser-known (or maybe brand-new) Titans and cheer the battles between the main attractions — suffice to say that Queen Mothra isn't as fragile as she looks — the film gives Maddy a shot at saving the day and Mark a chance to save her while she does it. The film puts just about the right emphasis on this familial plot: If we can't have comic relief, at least viewers can occasionally rest their eyes from an onslaught of beautifully designed CGI mayhem. News footage seen during the closing credits tries to imagine a world in which calmed-down Titans become a part of everyday life before flashing on a tantalizing cave painting: It seems that even in prehistoric times, humans fantasized about who would win in a showdown between a giant ape and a giant lizard."

Godzilla: The King of Monsters will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 31 May.

