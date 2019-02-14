Ma trailer: A psychotic Octavia Spencer stalks, terrorises a group of teenagers in upcoming thriller

The first trailer of Ma, starring Octavia Spencer, was recently dropped by the makers. Tate Taylor, who helmed the acclaimed period drama The Help, has directed the upcoming thriller, written by Scotty Landes.

Spencer plays Sue Ann, a seemingly harmless middle-aged woman, who befriends Maggie (Diana Silvers) and her friends when they request her to buy them alcohol. She suggests that instead of driving around town under influence, they party in her basement, which soon becomes their regular haunt. She sets some ground rules, that one teenager has to be sober, no one is allowed upstairs and everyone should call her 'Ma'. But it all soon turns into a nightmare, when her hospitality turns into an obsession.

The film also stars Juliette Lewis (August: Osage County), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Missi Pyle (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), McKaley Miller (Hart of Dixie), Corey Fogelmanis (Girl Meets World), Gianni Paolo (Power) and Dante Brown (Lethal Weapon). It is bankrolled by Jason Blum's banner Blumhouse Productions, responsible for horror films like Insidious, Split and Get Out as well as dramas like Whiplash, BlackKklansman and Glass.

Ma will release in cinemas on 21 May.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 17:17:36 IST