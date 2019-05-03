You are here:

Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut crosses Rs 300 cr in opening week

FP Staff

May 03, 2019 14:57:56 IST

Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest film Avengers: Endgame had performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office, with its total revenue now at Rs 310 crore. The last film in Phase 3 of the MCU, raked in Rs 16.10 crore on Thursday.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh claims that it has crossed the first weekend earnings of all record breaking Hindi films like Dangal (Rs 197.54 crore), Sanju (Rs 202.51 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 206.04 crore), Sultan  (Rs 229.16 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 247 crore).

A still from Avengers: Endgame

In five days of its release, Endgame crossed the Rs 200 mark at the Indian box office, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

The film had a historic opening day with Rs 53 crore, beating Aamir Khan's multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan and also emerging as the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame released in cinemas on 26 April. 

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 14:57:56 IST

