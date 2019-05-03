You are here:

Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut crosses Rs 300 cr in opening week

See our full coverage on Avengers: Endgame here.

Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest film Avengers: Endgame had performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office, with its total revenue now at Rs 310 crore. The last film in Phase 3 of the MCU, raked in Rs 16.10 crore on Thursday.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh claims that it has crossed the first weekend earnings of all record breaking Hindi films like Dangal (Rs 197.54 crore), Sanju (Rs 202.51 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 206.04 crore), Sultan (Rs 229.16 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 247 crore).

#AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1... Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 310 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019

In five days of its release, Endgame crossed the Rs 200 mark at the Indian box office, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

The film had a historic opening day with Rs 53 crore, beating Aamir Khan's multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan and also emerging as the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame released in cinemas on 26 April.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 14:57:56 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.