Avengers: Endgame box office collection— Marvel blockbuster becomes first Hollywood film to cross Rs 300 cr mark

Ever since its release, Avengers: Endgame has been on a record breaking spree. The final film in the Avengers saga hauled a whopping 18 crores on the ninth day of its release, and is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark after its second weekend run at the box office.

The current total of the Marvel juggernaut is Rs 290.90 crore (nett) and Rs 346.31 crore (gross).

#AvengersEndgame remains the first choice of moviegoers... Biz took a slight dip on [second] Fri, but gathered speed on [second] Sat... Will cross ₹ 300 cr today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 290.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 346.31 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019

Avengers: Endgame has become the first Hollywood film to enter the Rs 300 crore (gross) club, along with PK, Sultan, Dangal, Padmaavat, among others.

#AvengersEndgame is the first #Hollywood film to join ₹ 300 cr Club... Biz at a glance...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 3

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 300 cr: Will cross today [Sun; Day 10]

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019

It has crossed the first weekend earnings of all record breaking Hindi films like Dangal (Rs 197.54 crore), Sanju (Rs 202.51 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 206.04 crore), Sultan (Rs 229.16 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 247 crore).

In five days of its release, Endgame crossed the Rs 200 mark at the Indian box office, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

The film had a historic opening day with Rs 53 crore, beating Aamir Khan's multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan and also is emerging as the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame released in cinemas on 26 April.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 15:29:07 IST

