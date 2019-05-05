You are here:

Avengers: Endgame box office collection— Marvel blockbuster becomes first Hollywood film to cross Rs 300 cr mark

FP Staff

May 05, 2019 15:29:07 IST

Ever since its release,  Avengers: Endgame  has been on a record breaking spree. The final film in the Avengers saga hauled a whopping 18 crores on the ninth day of its release, and is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark after its second weekend run at the box office.

A still from Avengers: Endgame trailer

The current total of the Marvel juggernaut is Rs 290.90 crore (nett) and Rs 346.31 crore (gross).

Avengers: Endgame has become the first Hollywood film to enter the Rs 300 crore (gross) club, along with PK, Sultan, Dangal, Padmaavat, among others.

It has crossed the first weekend earnings of all record breaking Hindi films like Dangal (Rs 197.54 crore), Sanju (Rs 202.51 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 206.04 crore), Sultan  (Rs 229.16 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 247 crore).

In five days of its release, Endgame crossed the Rs 200 mark at the Indian box office, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

The film had a historic opening day with Rs 53 crore, beating Aamir Khan's multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan and also is emerging as the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame released in cinemas on 26 April.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 15:29:07 IST

