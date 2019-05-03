Avengers: Endgame becomes most tweeted about film on social media platform

Avengers: Endgame, which has broken box office records all over the world, is also the most tweeted about film on Twitter, the social media platform announced on Thursday. The film has generated about 50 million tweets so far. The most talked about character from the film are Thanos and Thor, followed by Captain America and The Hulk.

50 million Tweets *sɴᴀᴘ*#AvengersEndgame is now the most Tweeted about movie ever. pic.twitter.com/Um2aGpRpN6 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) May 2, 2019

Marvel also shared the tweet with the caption, "Another day, another record for Marvel Studios."

Another day, another record for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame, as it takes the title of Most Tweeted About Film in Twitter history: https://t.co/SKfBYFMsoW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 3, 2019

Endgame released on 26 April in India and since then, has crossed the opening weekend earnings of homegrown blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Sanju, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also had a historic opening for a Hollywood film in the country. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame ends Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 16:26:19 IST

