FP Staff

May 03, 2019 16:26:19 IST

Avengers: Endgame, which has broken box office records all over the world, is also the most tweeted about film on Twitter, the social media platform announced on Thursday. The film has generated about 50 million tweets so far. The most talked about character from the film are Thanos and Thor, followed by Captain America and The Hulk.

A still from Avengers: Endgame

Marvel also shared the tweet with the caption, "Another day, another record for Marvel Studios."

Endgame released on 26 April in India and since then, has crossed the opening weekend earnings of homegrown blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Sanju, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also had a historic opening for a Hollywood film in the country. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame ends Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 16:26:19 IST

