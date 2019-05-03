Avengers: Endgame surpasses $500 mn mark in China, becomes most successful foreign film title of all time

Ahead of the second weekend, when it is expected to cross $2 billion worldwide, Marvel-Disney Studios' behemoth Avengers:Endgame has registered $500 million in China by Thursday.

Released on 24 April, Endgame is already the sixth highest grossing ($503 million) movie in the Chinese film history. The film has achieved the most successful foreign film title ever in the country after just a week of its release, surpassing the previous titleholder The Fate of the Furious.

Taking China's box office collection into account, Avengers: Endgame has already passed Jurassic World to the No 5 spot globally. Local ticketing service Maoyan now projects Endgame to earn as much as $625 million by the end of its China run — about $100 million more than originally predicted, making it the third highest earning film of all time, just behind homegrown sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth, which has earned $691 million, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The Disney tentpole has already smashed 22 other local box office records, some of which include the highest-ever pre-sales ($92 million), the biggest midnight screening sales ($28 million), and the highest single-day ticket sales ($82 million), reports Variety.

The last film in the Avengers saga, Endgame is a follow-up to the events of Infinity War, which ended with Thanos obliterating half of all life in the universe with a snap of his finger. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film ends Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 11:39:25 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.