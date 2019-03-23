Avengers Endgame: As Marvel releases official synopsis; website offers $1,000 to binge-watch all MCU films

Do you love Marvel films? Are you anxiously waiting for the Avengers: Endgame release? However, if you wish to showcase your dedication by watching all previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies in one sitting, we have a perfect job for you.

Between now and April 15, a website called CableTV is accepting applications for one lucky—or unlucky, depending on how you look at it— Marvel fan to watch all the MCU films, back-to-back, for $1,000.

The site claims the winner will be paid $1,000 in cash in addition to earning “tons of MCU prizes” for binging all the movies. However, Captain Marvel is not included since it is currently available to watch in theaters. The prizes include all of the available MCU films on Blu-ray, a Captain America popcorn popper, a Thanos Infinity Gauntlet mug, an Iron Man snuggie, a 100 Grubhub gift card, and much more.

The requirements for this gig include being 18 or older and living in the United States. They also want someone who is both an “active, outgoing social media personality.” The applicant must “enthusiastically” live tweet the experience while tagging the CableTV.com accounts.

A month away from the impending release of Endgame, Marvel Studios released a new TV spot and an apparent official plot synopsis for the film, on Thursday. The synopsis doesn't reveal anything new that we don't know already. Instead, the overview brings the focus to the dramatic conclusion of 22 films in three phases of MCU. The three phases comprising of 22 films, start with Iron Man (2008) and will conclude with Avengers: Endgame.

"The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame." reads the plotline of the film on Marvel's official website.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on 26 April. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters , and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on 5 July.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 13:42:04 IST