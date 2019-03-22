New Avengers: Endgame TV spot offers no fresh footage but honours heroes lost in Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theaters in a month's time and the marketing push for the film is in full swing. Although, the makers might not release another full-length trailer or new footage from the film, they have however dropped a new TV spot for the fans.

Today we have a chance to take it all back. Whatever it takes. Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/13l1oe7Sts — The Avengers (@Avengers) March 21, 2019

The TV spot doesn’t feature any new footage or anything that we haven’t already seen before but it could be called a summary of the latest trailer.

It starts with a narration from Captain America, reminding the heroes who survived Thanos’s mighty snap that wiped half of the living beings in the universe in Infinity War. Then, it features many of the Avengers and Guardians who disappeared including Doctor Strange, The Wasp, Black Panther, The Winter Soldier, Star-Lord, Drax and Gamora in black and white. In short, it features half of the MCU.

Mid-way through, when the colour is restored, it showcases the survivors of the deadly snap like Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, and Iron Man. In the next second, they are walking together in the white and red suits.

Theories state that the upgraded suits will play a huge role in the Quantum Realm theory proposed for Endgame. However, the speculations are also rife that the directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been misleading us through these trailers and are even using footage that won’t make it to the movie.

Marvel Studios, with their unique marketing strategy, have successfully held so much back that they are nearly throwing scraps of the plot from the film which could also be a misdirection. But their attempts at preserving the excitement of viewers ready to see the story of Endgame unfold, seems to be working.

Avengers: Endgame is set to release on 26 April.

Watch the TV spot dubbed as 'Honor' here.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 11:31:01 IST