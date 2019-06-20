Avengers Endgame: With Marvel film set for re-release, Twitterati respond with Avatar memes
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had recently revealed that Avengers: Endgame would be heading back to theaters with brand new footage. Feige said that the re-release is scheduled to hit theaters on 28 June. Currently, Endgame is the second highest grossing film in the world with a box office collection of $2.743 billion. With the re-release, it will surely topple the lifetime business of James Cameron's Avatar, which stands at $2.788 billion.
Marvel fans on Twitter had a wide variety of reactions and cheeky memes for this development.
So #AvengersEndgame will have a new post credit scene next week?! You’re expecting me to go back to the movie theater to rewatch a 3 hour movie for a scene after the credits?!@Kevfeige, you’re damn right I’ll be at that movie theater next week to cry my eyes out again! pic.twitter.com/HZRKJfntRK — Ellis Mbeh, PCM (@EllisMbeh) June 19, 2019
"avengers: endgame is returning to the big screen with bonus scenes..." #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Zidg3Bs0Hn
Kevin Feige: we are re-releasing #AvengersEndgame Avatar: pic.twitter.com/o7oMtgpe8d — Sanga Tembo (@SangaTembo) June 19, 2019
When Endgame gets an extended cut and another theatrical release. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ZPwe2Zyv55
Everybody who’s already seen #AvengersEndgame 5 times going back to theatre to beat Avatar’s record pic.twitter.com/smToXK0psU
Me running to the cinema to rewatch #AvengersEndgame for the 365th when it comes out again! pic.twitter.com/UXR7k4hTxA — Jèfé Juan José (@Jefe_says) June 19, 2019
With #AvengersEndgame being re-released next week, the race isn’t over yet... pic.twitter.com/9LrIpcGKWk
