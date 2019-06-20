You are here:

Avengers Endgame: With Marvel film set for re-release, Twitterati respond with Avatar memes

FP Staff

Jun 20, 2019 19:54:35 IST

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had recently revealed that Avengers: Endgame would be heading back to theaters with brand new footage. Feige said that the re-release is scheduled to hit theaters on 28 June. Currently, Endgame is the second highest grossing film in the world with a box office collection of $2.743 billion. With the re-release, it will surely topple the lifetime business of James Cameron's Avatar, which stands at $2.788 billion.

A still from Avengers: Endgame

Marvel fans on Twitter had a wide variety of reactions and cheeky memes for this development.

