James Cameron’s epic-action-adventure-sci-fi Avatar: The Way of Water has turned out to be a phenomenon at the global box office. Released on 16 December, the film took a great opening and went on to surpass biggies like Thor: Love And Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the worldwide market.

It recently entered the 1 billion club and emerged the third film to achieve this feat in 2022 after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion. Since there is no big competition, Avatar: The Way of Water will continue its dominance across the globe. The film currently stands with the grand total of $1.39 billion and is soon expected to cross the lifetime biz of the Tom Cruise starrer ($1.49 billion) to become the highest grosser of 2022.

Return to Pandora with us. #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16th. pic.twitter.com/1eS8y6b8DD — James Cameron (@JimCameron) December 6, 2022

Talking about the Indian box office, it stands with the grand collections of Rs 311.37 crore and is chasing Avengers: Endgame (Rs 373.22 crore) to emerge the highest Hollywood grosser of all time.

It recently turned out to be the biggest 3rd weekend for any Hollywood movie in India and is also the 3rd biggest film after KGF 2 and RRR in 2022!

Also starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement, the film is released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Hollywood biggie will dominate this month until the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, which will release on 25th January during the Republic Day weekend.

