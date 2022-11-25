Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water is a staggering achievement': The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro

While producer Jon Landau took to social media to speak about finishing the final touches of the film, one of the greatest directors of this generation director Guillermo del Toro in response to it spoke about what an epic the film is!

FP Staff November 25, 2022 13:23:36 IST
'Avatar: The Way of Water is a staggering achievement': The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro

Avatar

It’s just a less than a month away that the world will see one of the finest and the biggest visual spectacle decade of the year, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water.’

While producer Jon Landau took to social media to speak about finishing the final touches of the film, one of the greatest directors of this generation director Guillermo del Toro in response to it spoke about what an epic the film is!

Director says, “A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers…”

Is this possibly the first review of the film?! Well, we all think so and it’s nothing but going to be a pure cinematic experience for the audiences around the globe.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

Updated Date: November 25, 2022 13:24:14 IST

