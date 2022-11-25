It’s just a less than a month away that the world will see one of the finest and the biggest visual spectacle decade of the year, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water.’

While producer Jon Landau took to social media to speak about finishing the final touches of the film, one of the greatest directors of this generation director Guillermo del Toro in response to it spoke about what an epic the film is!

Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family. Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film. pic.twitter.com/sS3FHbDa79 — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) November 24, 2022

Director says, “A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers…”

A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers… https://t.co/tG6I16JlhM — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 24, 2022

Is this possibly the first review of the film?! Well, we all think so and it’s nothing but going to be a pure cinematic experience for the audiences around the globe.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.